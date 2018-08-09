'13 Reasons Why' Season Three Production Could Be Delayed for This Reason

13 Reasons Why was supposed to hold a table read tomorrow, but there are reports that things could be delayed due to salary negotiations with the cast.

Deadline is reportinng that the core eight cast members want raises. Negotiations are ongoing, however, the first table read was supposed to happen tomorrow and production was supposed to kick off in a few days.

Dylan Minnette reportedly wants to be paid around $200,000 per episode, while Brandon Flynn, Alisha Boe, Justin Prentice, Christian Navarro, Miles Heizer, Devin Druid and Ross Butler each reportedly want $150,000 per episode.