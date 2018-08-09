Top Stories
Jamie Dornan Shows Off His Chiseled Shirtless Body While Relaxing with Wife Amelia in Italy!

Jamie Dornan Shows Off His Chiseled Shirtless Body While Relaxing with Wife Amelia in Italy!

Justin Bieber Explains the Photos of Him Crying with Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber Explains the Photos of Him Crying with Hailey Baldwin

Wait, Are Iggy Azalea &amp; DeAndre Hopkins Actually Dating?

Wait, Are Iggy Azalea & DeAndre Hopkins Actually Dating?

Thu, 09 August 2018 at 6:09 pm

'47 Meters Down' Is Getting a Sequel - Watch the Teaser!

'47 Meters Down' Is Getting a Sequel - Watch the Teaser!

The shark movie 47 Meters Down is getting a sequel next year and the first teaser trailer was just released!

The first movie starred Mandy Moore and Claire Holt as sisters who went diving in shark-infested waters in a protective cage, but the cage breaks away from the boat and sends them to the ocean floor with a dwindling supply of oxygen.

The film was made on a $5.5 million budget and grossed $44 million in the U.S. You can now watch the movie on Netflix!

Not many details are known about the sequel, 47 Meters Down: The Next Chapter, but some reports say it will be based in Brazil and follow a new group of tourists.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Entertainment Studios
Posted to: 47 Meters Down, Movies, Trailer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Max Joseph is leaving Catfish after seven seasons - TMZ
  • Find out who joined Jaden Smith on the red carpet - Just Jared Jr
  • This photo of Kim Kardashian has turned into a viral meme - TooFab
  • Find out which actor has signed on to voice Sonic the Hedgehog! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch the latest trailer for The Nutcracker & the Four Realms - Just Jared Jr