'47 Meters Down' Is Getting a Sequel - Watch the Teaser!

The shark movie 47 Meters Down is getting a sequel next year and the first teaser trailer was just released!

The first movie starred Mandy Moore and Claire Holt as sisters who went diving in shark-infested waters in a protective cage, but the cage breaks away from the boat and sends them to the ocean floor with a dwindling supply of oxygen.

The film was made on a $5.5 million budget and grossed $44 million in the U.S. You can now watch the movie on Netflix!

Not many details are known about the sequel, 47 Meters Down: The Next Chapter, but some reports say it will be based in Brazil and follow a new group of tourists.