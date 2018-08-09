Top Stories
Angelina Jolie Hits Back at Brad Pitt in Child Support Battle: 'A Blatant Attempt to Distract'

Dylan O'Brien & Chloe Moretz Hang Out at L.A. Hotspots

Jamie Dornan & Wife Amelia Enjoy Their Vacation in Italy

Is Everything Okay with Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin?

Thu, 09 August 2018 at 3:23 am

Actress Lynn Chen Will Make Her Directorial Debut!

Actress Lynn Chen Will Make Her Directorial Debut!

Lynn Chen will be adding some much needed diversity behind the camera with her directorial debut I Will Make You Mine!

The actress, who has been seen in guest starring roles on The Affair and Silicon Valley, is writing, directing, and starring in the upcoming indie film.

The film “shares the perspective of three women, who are romantically linked to the same musician (Goh Nakamura), as they maneuver into their 40s and face major life changes.” THR reports that it’s the third and final installment in a trilogy that also includes Surrogate Valentine and Daylight Savings.

I Will Make You Mine is a reunion,” Lynn told the outlet. “I’ve always been curious about what ended up happening to all of these characters I loved getting to know. I feel it’s important to finally offer the female perspective — to go deeper into the lives of these women and see how they think and operate when they’re not around Goh.”
Photos: Getty
