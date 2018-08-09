Top Stories
Alessandra Ambrosio & Rumored New Boyfriend Nicolo Oddi Step Out for Date Night!

Alessandra Ambrosio & Rumored New Boyfriend Nicolo Oddi Step Out for Date Night!

It looks like Alessandra Ambrosio has a new man in her life!

The 37-year-old model was spotted stepping out for dinner with rumored new boyfriend Nicolo Oddi on Wednesday night (August 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Alessandra looked pretty in an off-the-should dress and tan sandals while the CEO of Alanui – an Italian luxury knitwear brand – kept things cool in a black T-shirt and gray jeans for their night out.

Alessandra and Nicolo have been spotted out and about a few times over the past few weeks.

Back in March, Alessandra and longtime love Jamie Mazur split after 10 years together. The pair share two kids – Anja, 9, and Noah, 5.
