Alyssa Milano Responds to 'Insatiable' Backlash: 'Don't Judge a Book By Its Cover'

Alyssa Milano is responding to the backlash over her new Netflix show Insatiable, which many believe has a premise of fat-shaming.

“The more I think about it, the trailer was feeding into exactly the thematic issue of the show, which is, ‘Don’t judge a book by its cover,’” Alyssa told People about the show, hitting Netflix tomorrow. “People are judging 12 hours of TV from a minute and 28-second trailer.”

“At the end of the day, the show is a satire about how looks can be deceiving and deals with thematic issues like body image and what it means to win, validation, and filling a void,” Alyssa continued.

“I felt so empowered by doing a show that touched on all of these issues. So empowered, in fact, that I felt that I could have the freedom to write that #MeToo tweet, because that happened in the middle of production. I felt so empowered that I wrote my op-ed for TIME magazine about having my anxiety disorder. So, for me, the backlash was personally hurtful, because as we were filming the show, it was so empowering to find myself through the work that everyone was doing,” Alyssa added.

Debby Ryan, another star on the show, also recently responded to the backlash.