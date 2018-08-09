Top Stories
Jamie Dornan Shows Off His Chiseled Shirtless Body While Relaxing with Wife Amelia in Italy!

Jamie Dornan Shows Off His Chiseled Shirtless Body While Relaxing with Wife Amelia in Italy!

Justin Bieber Explains the Photos of Him Crying with Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber Explains the Photos of Him Crying with Hailey Baldwin

Wait, Are Iggy Azalea &amp; DeAndre Hopkins Actually Dating?

Wait, Are Iggy Azalea & DeAndre Hopkins Actually Dating?

Thu, 09 August 2018 at 2:05 pm

Alyssa Milano Responds to 'Insatiable' Backlash: 'Don't Judge a Book By Its Cover'

Alyssa Milano Responds to 'Insatiable' Backlash: 'Don't Judge a Book By Its Cover'

Alyssa Milano is responding to the backlash over her new Netflix show Insatiable, which many believe has a premise of fat-shaming.

“The more I think about it, the trailer was feeding into exactly the thematic issue of the show, which is, ‘Don’t judge a book by its cover,’” Alyssa told People about the show, hitting Netflix tomorrow. “People are judging 12 hours of TV from a minute and 28-second trailer.”

“At the end of the day, the show is a satire about how looks can be deceiving and deals with thematic issues like body image and what it means to win, validation, and filling a void,” Alyssa continued.

“I felt so empowered by doing a show that touched on all of these issues. So empowered, in fact, that I felt that I could have the freedom to write that #MeToo tweet, because that happened in the middle of production. I felt so empowered that I wrote my op-ed for TIME magazine about having my anxiety disorder. So, for me, the backlash was personally hurtful, because as we were filming the show, it was so empowering to find myself through the work that everyone was doing,” Alyssa added.

Debby Ryan, another star on the show, also recently responded to the backlash.
Just Jared on Facebook
alyssa milano responds insatiable backlash 01
alyssa milano responds insatiable backlash 02
alyssa milano responds insatiable backlash 03
alyssa milano responds insatiable backlash 04
alyssa milano responds insatiable backlash 05

Photos: Netflix
Posted to: Alyssa Milano, Insatiable, Netflix

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Max Joseph is leaving Catfish after seven seasons - TMZ
  • Find out who joined Jaden Smith on the red carpet - Just Jared Jr
  • This photo of Kim Kardashian has turned into a viral meme - TooFab
  • Find out which actor has signed on to voice Sonic the Hedgehog! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch the latest trailer for The Nutcracker & the Four Realms - Just Jared Jr