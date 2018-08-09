Top Stories
Jamie Dornan Shows Off His Chiseled Shirtless Body While Relaxing with Wife Amelia in Italy!

Jamie Dornan Shows Off His Chiseled Shirtless Body While Relaxing with Wife Amelia in Italy!

Justin Bieber Explains the Photos of Him Crying with Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber Explains the Photos of Him Crying with Hailey Baldwin

Wait, Are Iggy Azalea &amp; DeAndre Hopkins Actually Dating?

Wait, Are Iggy Azalea & DeAndre Hopkins Actually Dating?

Thu, 09 August 2018 at 6:33 pm

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Step Out Dinner Date in Beverly Hills!

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Step Out Dinner Date in Beverly Hills!

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd make a quick dash back to his car as they head home after their date on Wednesday night (August 8) at Matsuhisa restaurant in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 21-year-old model flashed her abs in a white crop top while rocking jeans and denim jacket while the 28-year-old “Call Out My Name” singer looked cool in an all black outfit as the on-again couple stepped out for a sushi dinner.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Hadid

The following day, Bella looked cool in a “Dior Mania” shirt and ripped jeans as she and a friend did some shopping.

Late last month, Bella and The Weeknd jetted off to Japan for a quick vacation with friends!
Just Jared on Facebook
bella hadid the weeknd step out for dinner date in beverly hills 01
bella hadid the weeknd step out for dinner date in beverly hills 02
bella hadid the weeknd step out for dinner date in beverly hills 03
bella hadid the weeknd step out for dinner date in beverly hills 04
bella hadid the weeknd step out for dinner date in beverly hills 05
bella hadid the weeknd step out for dinner date in beverly hills 06
bella hadid the weeknd step out for dinner date in beverly hills 07

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Bella Hadid, The Weeknd

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Max Joseph is leaving Catfish after seven seasons - TMZ
  • Find out who joined Jaden Smith on the red carpet - Just Jared Jr
  • This photo of Kim Kardashian has turned into a viral meme - TooFab
  • Find out which actor has signed on to voice Sonic the Hedgehog! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch the latest trailer for The Nutcracker & the Four Realms - Just Jared Jr