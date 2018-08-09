Top Stories
Angelina Jolie Hits Back at Brad Pitt in Child Support Battle: 'A Blatant Attempt to Distract'

Dylan O'Brien & Chloe Moretz Hang Out at L.A. Hotspots

Jamie Dornan & Wife Amelia Enjoy Their Vacation in Italy

Is Everything Okay with Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin?

Thu, 09 August 2018 at 8:51 am

Ben Schwartz to Voice Sonic the Hedgehog for Live Action Movie!

Ben Schwartz is set to voice the character of Sonic the Hedgehog for the upcoming live action movie, Variety reports!

James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, and Jim Carrey are also starring in the film, and we have the latest set photos of James and Tika filming together if you missed it.

The movie is based on the mega-hit Sega video game franchise featuring the speedy character. The film is set to be released on November 15, 2019. Stay tuned for more information on the upcoming live action movie!
