'Big Brother' 2018: Top 10 Contestants Revealed!

After another week of fierce competition, there are only 10 contestants left in the Big Brother House!

After an explosive fight and the secret hacker finally revealing identity to the rest of the house, a houseguest was evicted in a brutal 6-1 decision.



WHO WENT HOME? Get the spoilers now!

Big Brother airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9pm ET and Sundays at 8pm ET on CBS. CBS All Access subscribers have access to the online live feed.

Click through the slideshow to meet the Top 10 contestants on Big Brother season 20…