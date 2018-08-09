Top Stories
Jamie Dornan Shows Off His Chiseled Shirtless Body While Relaxing with Wife Amelia in Italy!

Jamie Dornan Shows Off His Chiseled Shirtless Body While Relaxing with Wife Amelia in Italy!

Justin Bieber Explains the Photos of Him Crying with Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber Explains the Photos of Him Crying with Hailey Baldwin

Thu, 09 August 2018 at 10:03 pm

'Big Brother' 2018: Top 10 Contestants Revealed!

Next Slide »

'Big Brother' 2018: Top 10 Contestants Revealed!

After another week of fierce competition, there are only 10 contestants left in the Big Brother House!

After an explosive fight and the secret hacker finally revealing identity to the rest of the house, a houseguest was evicted in a brutal 6-1 decision.

WHO WENT HOME? Get the spoilers now!

Big Brother airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9pm ET and Sundays at 8pm ET on CBS. CBS All Access subscribers have access to the online live feed.

Click through the slideshow to meet the Top 10 contestants on Big Brother season 20…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS
Posted to: Big Brother

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Max Joseph is leaving Catfish after seven seasons - TMZ
  • Find out who joined Jaden Smith on the red carpet - Just Jared Jr
  • This photo of Kim Kardashian has turned into a viral meme - TooFab
  • Find out which actor has signed on to voice Sonic the Hedgehog! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch the latest trailer for The Nutcracker & the Four Realms - Just Jared Jr