Thu, 09 August 2018 at 1:13 pm

BTS Release 'Love Yourself: Answer' Comeback Trailer 'Epiphany' - Watch!

BTS are teasing their new album!

The massively popular South Korean boy band just dropped a new comeback trailer called “Epiphany” ahead of the release of their forthcoming album Love Yourself: Answer, which is due out on August 24.

The trailer features member Jin, and the song’s message is about the importance of loving yourself.

The boys of BTS will be heading out on a world tour in support of the new music beginning in Seoul on August 25, and will be hitting their first-ever U.S. stadium stage in New York City later this year.

Watch the trailer below!
Photos: Big Hit Entertainment
