Cher Announces 'Dancing Queen' Album Release Date, Track Listing!

Amazing news – Cher has officially announced her Abba cover album, Dancing Queen, being released on September 28!

“I’ve always liked Abba and saw the original Mamma Mia musical on Broadway three times,” Cher said on Thursday (August 9). “After filming ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,’ I was reminded again of what great and timeless songs they wrote and started thinking ‘why not do an album of their music?’ The songs were harder to sing than I imagined but I’m so happy with how the music came out. I’m really excited for people to hear it. It’s a perfect time.”

The first single off of the album will be “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!”

Dancing Queen Track List

1. Dancing Queen

2. Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)

3. The Name Of The Game

4. SOS

5. Waterloo

6. Mamma Mia

7. Chiquitita

8. Fernando

9. The Winner Takes It All

10. One Of Us