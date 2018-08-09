Top Stories
Angelina Jolie Hits Back at Brad Pitt in Child Support Battle: 'A Blatant Attempt to Distract'

Angelina Jolie Hits Back at Brad Pitt in Child Support Battle: 'A Blatant Attempt to Distract'

Dylan O'Brien &amp; Chloe Moretz Hang Out at L.A. Hotspots

Dylan O'Brien & Chloe Moretz Hang Out at L.A. Hotspots

Jamie Dornan &amp; Wife Amelia Enjoy Their Vacation in Italy

Jamie Dornan & Wife Amelia Enjoy Their Vacation in Italy

Is Everything Okay with Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin?

Is Everything Okay with Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin?

Thu, 09 August 2018 at 9:56 am

Cher Announces 'Dancing Queen' Album Release Date, Track Listing!

Cher Announces 'Dancing Queen' Album Release Date, Track Listing!

Amazing news – Cher has officially announced her Abba cover album, Dancing Queen, being released on September 28!

“I’ve always liked Abba and saw the original Mamma Mia musical on Broadway three times,” Cher said on Thursday (August 9). “After filming ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,’ I was reminded again of what great and timeless songs they wrote and started thinking ‘why not do an album of their music?’ The songs were harder to sing than I imagined but I’m so happy with how the music came out. I’m really excited for people to hear it. It’s a perfect time.”

The first single off of the album will be “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!”

Click inside to see the track list for the album…

Dancing Queen Track List

1. Dancing Queen
2. Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)
3. The Name Of The Game
4. SOS
5. Waterloo
6. Mamma Mia
7. Chiquitita
8. Fernando
9. The Winner Takes It All
10. One Of Us
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Cher, Mamma Mia, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Max Joseph is leaving Catfish after seven seasons - TMZ
  • Find out who joined Jaden Smith on the red carpet - Just Jared Jr
  • This photo of Kim Kardashian has turned into a viral meme - TooFab
  • Find out which actor has signed on to voice Sonic the Hedgehog! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch the latest trailer for The Nutcracker & the Four Realms - Just Jared Jr