Connie Britton Joins 'American Horror Story' Co-Stars Finn Wittrock & Cody Fern at HFPA Banquet

Connie Britton strikes a pose on the red carpet as she steps out for the 2018 Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Grants Banquet on Thursday night (August 9) at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 51-year-old actress looked pretty in a black dress and leopard-print pumps as she was joined at the event by fellow American Horror Story co-stars Finn Wittrock and Cody Fern.

Also stepping out for the event were Pose stars Billy Porter and MJ Rodriguez.

In the upcoming season of AHS: Apocalypse, Cody will be playing the adult Michael Landon – the son Connie‘s character gave birth to on season one Murder House.

FYI: Finn is wearing a Saint Laurent suit. Cody‘s suit is by Saint Laurent.

