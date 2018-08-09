Daddy Yankee's Hotel Room in Spain Robbed of $2 Million Worth of Jewelry

Top Stories
Thu, 09 August 2018 at 11:07 pm

Daddy Yankee has been the victim of a robbery.

The 41-year-old “Despacito” rapper’s hotel room in Spain was robbed of over $2 million worth of gold chains, diamonds, and other jewelry earlier this week, his reps confirmed.

According to reports, Daddy Yankee was not in the hotel when a man allegedly pretending to be him gained accessed to the room and had staff members of the hotel open the safe, stealing the jewelry and around $2,500 in cash.

“Daddy Yankee’s press office confirms that the artist has been victim of a robbery while he was out of his hotel in Valencia, Spain,” Daddy Yankee‘s reps tweeted. “A law firm has been hired and there will not be any more statements in order to not hinder the investigation.”

Daddy Yankee is currently on tour in Europe and has not released a statement regarding the situation yet.
