Dascha Polanco, Mia Kang & More Bare it All for 'Women's Health'!

Dascha Polanco and Mia Kang are proudly putting it all out there in Women’s Health‘s “Naked Truth” September 2018 issue, out now.

The spread also features Chinae Alexander, Alex Silver Fagan and Sydelle Noel.

Here’s what the 35-year-old Orange Is The New Black actress and the 29-year-old model and Muay Thai fighter had to say:

Dascha on her body: “The way I feel about my body is like being in a relationship: You love them but you don’t like everything about them. Sometimes I’ll look down and think, Ugh, these legs! But then I turn around and say, ‘I love you guys, you help me walk, you fill my pants up.’ I talk to my body and thank my body. Reminding yourself of the good things about it is powerful.”

Mia on her body: “I’ve become a woman that I am proud of, and once I realized that, my weight doesn’t matter, my size doesn’t matter. I’m still the same woman whether I’m 10 pounds heavier, 50 pounds heavier, or 50 pounds lighter. And I’m damn proud to be that woman. When you’re in a good place with yourself on the inside, the rest will follow.”

For more from Dascha, Mia and the rest of the stars, head to WomensHealthMag.com.