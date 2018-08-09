Thu, 09 August 2018 at 11:41 am
Demi Lovato Cancels Remaining Shows on Her Tour
- The rest of Demi Lovato‘s Tell Me You Love Me tour has been cancelled – TMZ
- Ally Brooke may have some exciting news! – Just Jared Jr
- Jennifer Lawrence stepped out with her new beau! – Lainey Gossip
- Ruby Rose got very emotional talking about Batwoman casting – TooFab
- Two more performers were just added for the MTV VMAs! – MTV
- Disney World has announced something huge for all the fans out there – Popsugar
Photos: Getty Posted to: Demi Lovato, Newsies
