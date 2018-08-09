Glen Powell On Joining 'Top Gun' Sequel: 'A Dream Role'

Glen Powell is all smiles while attending the cast and crew screening for his latest film The Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Pie Society held at the NETFLIX Icon Building on Wednesday (August 8) in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old actor was joined at the event by the film’s producers Paula Mazur and Mitchell Kaplan, as well as Netflix Originals’ Chan Phung.

While promoting the film, Glen opened up about joining the cast of the Top Gun sequel in a different role after news broke that he lost the part of Goose’s son to Miles Teller.

“Tom [Cruise] and I definitely hit it off at the screen test,” Glen told The Ringer. “And the more we talked about the story, the more I got to sit down and talk to him about what I wanted to see in a Top Gun movie. And we figured that out together, I guess. All I’ve ever wanted to do is be in Top Gun. Tom Cruise is my favorite actor. So getting to talk to him about the Top Gun movie I’ve always dreamed of led to bigger conversations that ended up turning into what I’d consider a dream role.”