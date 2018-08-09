Top Stories
Jamie Dornan Shows Off His Chiseled Shirtless Body While Relaxing with Wife Amelia in Italy!

Jamie Dornan Shows Off His Chiseled Shirtless Body While Relaxing with Wife Amelia in Italy!

Justin Bieber Explains the Photos of Him Crying with Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber Explains the Photos of Him Crying with Hailey Baldwin

Thu, 09 August 2018 at 9:33 pm

Glenn Close Stuns in Pink Suit at 'The Wife' Premiere in London

Glenn Close Stuns in Pink Suit at 'The Wife' Premiere in London

Glenn Close strikes a pose on the red carpet as she steps out for the premiere of The Wife on Thursday afternoon (August 9) at the Somerset House in London, England.

The 71-year-old Oscar-nominated actress looked radiant in a bright pink as she stepped out for the premiere of her upcoming movie.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Glenn Close

Also stepping out for the premiere were Glenn‘s co-stars Jonathan Pryce, Elizabeth McGovern, and Alix Wilton Regan along with director Björn Runge.

The Wife hits theaters on August 17 – and you can watch the trailer here!

FYI: Glenn is wearing an Alexander McQueen suit.

15+ pictures inside of the cast stepping out for the premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
glenn close stuns in pink suit at the wife premiere in london 01
glenn close stuns in pink suit at the wife premiere in london 02
glenn close stuns in pink suit at the wife premiere in london 03
glenn close stuns in pink suit at the wife premiere in london 04
glenn close stuns in pink suit at the wife premiere in london 05
glenn close stuns in pink suit at the wife premiere in london 06
glenn close stuns in pink suit at the wife premiere in london 07
glenn close stuns in pink suit at the wife premiere in london 08
glenn close stuns in pink suit at the wife premiere in london 09
glenn close stuns in pink suit at the wife premiere in london 10
glenn close stuns in pink suit at the wife premiere in london 11
glenn close stuns in pink suit at the wife premiere in london 12
glenn close stuns in pink suit at the wife premiere in london 13
glenn close stuns in pink suit at the wife premiere in london 14
glenn close stuns in pink suit at the wife premiere in london 15
glenn close stuns in pink suit at the wife premiere in london 16

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Alix WIlton Regan, Björn Runge, Elizabeth McGovern, Glenn Close, Jonathan Pryce

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Max Joseph is leaving Catfish after seven seasons - TMZ
  • Find out who joined Jaden Smith on the red carpet - Just Jared Jr
  • This photo of Kim Kardashian has turned into a viral meme - TooFab
  • Find out which actor has signed on to voice Sonic the Hedgehog! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch the latest trailer for The Nutcracker & the Four Realms - Just Jared Jr