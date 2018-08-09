Glenn Close Stuns in Pink Suit at 'The Wife' Premiere in London

Glenn Close strikes a pose on the red carpet as she steps out for the premiere of The Wife on Thursday afternoon (August 9) at the Somerset House in London, England.

The 71-year-old Oscar-nominated actress looked radiant in a bright pink as she stepped out for the premiere of her upcoming movie.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Glenn Close

Also stepping out for the premiere were Glenn‘s co-stars Jonathan Pryce, Elizabeth McGovern, and Alix Wilton Regan along with director Björn Runge.

The Wife hits theaters on August 17 – and you can watch the trailer here!

FYI: Glenn is wearing an Alexander McQueen suit.

15+ pictures inside of the cast stepping out for the premiere…