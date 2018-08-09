Hailey Baldwin Goes Makeup-Free for Morning Coffee Run

Hailey Baldwin makes her way back to her ride after she steps out for a quick coffee run on Thursday morning (August 9) in New York City.

The 21-year-old model was spotted still rocking wet hair as she went makeup-free in a white dress and sneaker for her outing.

The afternoon before, Hailey stepped out with fiance Justin Bieber as he cleaned up with his hair with a little trim!

ICYMI, Justin recently addressed the photos the paparazzi caught of him crying with Hailey.