Henry Golding Reveals How He Got Cast in 'Crazy Rich Asians'

Henry Golding, the star of Crazy Rich Asians, is featured in Esquire‘s September issue!

On how he got cast in Crazy Rich Asians: [After director Jon Chu started following him on Instagram, he asked him,] I’ve got two questions for you: Can you act, and will you read for me?’” Henry had the part one audition later!

On costarring with Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick in Paul Feig’s A Simple Favor: “I’ve become like Paul’s nephew.”

On his dream job: “Anything that Denis Villeneuve is attached to, like Dune. I would love to be in Star Wars. I’m ready to work hard.”

