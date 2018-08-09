Top Stories
Jamie Dornan Shows Off His Chiseled Shirtless Body While Relaxing with Wife Amelia in Italy!

Justin Bieber Explains the Photos of Him Crying with Hailey Baldwin

Thu, 09 August 2018 at 9:57 pm

Idris Elba Lines Up 'Ghetto Cowboy' as Next Film Role

Idris Elba has signed on for his next movie role!

The 45-year-old Avengers: Infinity War actor will both star in and produce (via his Green Door Pictures) Ghetto Cowboy, based on the novel of the same name by Greg Neri, Variety reports.

The film marks Ricky Staub’s feature directorial debut.

Ghetto Cowboy tells the story of “15-year-old Cole, who’s forced to live with his estranged father Harp (Idris) in North Philadelphia, where, despite the surrounding poverty and violence, he discovers the redemptive world of urban horseback riding.”

Ricky and Dan [Walser]’s brilliant script combines the energy and grit of an urban movie with the poetry and romance of the urban cowboy way of life,” Idris said.
Photos: Getty
