Iggy Azalea Says She's Single After Confirming DeAndre Hopkins Relationship

Iggy Azalea is clarifying her relationship status after saying she’s “in a relationship” with Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

If you missed it, the 28-year-old rapper confirmed that she was dating DeAndre during an interview, saying, “Yeah, we’re in a relationship.”

Hours later, Iggy took to Twitter and abruptly wrote, “I’m single.”

“I have come to the conclusion iam going to be alone forever. I am completely fine with that. I have a routine now. I watch movies alone in the shower n shit… its nice,” she added later.