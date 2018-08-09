Iggy Azalea Says She's Single After Confirming DeAndre Hopkins Relationship
Iggy Azalea is clarifying her relationship status after saying she’s “in a relationship” with Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
If you missed it, the 28-year-old rapper confirmed that she was dating DeAndre during an interview, saying, “Yeah, we’re in a relationship.”
Hours later, Iggy took to Twitter and abruptly wrote, “I’m single.”
“I have come to the conclusion iam going to be alone forever. I am completely fine with that. I have a routine now. I watch movies alone in the shower n shit… its nice,” she added later.
