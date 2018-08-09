Top Stories
Angelina Jolie Hits Back at Brad Pitt in Child Support Battle: 'A Blatant Attempt to Distract'

Dylan O'Brien &amp; Chloe Moretz Hang Out at L.A. Hotspots

Jamie Dornan &amp; Wife Amelia Enjoy Their Vacation in Italy

Is Everything Okay with Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin?

Thu, 09 August 2018 at 9:07 am

Iggy Azalea Says She's Single After Confirming DeAndre Hopkins Relationship

Iggy Azalea is clarifying her relationship status after saying she’s “in a relationship” with Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

If you missed it, the 28-year-old rapper confirmed that she was dating DeAndre during an interview, saying, “Yeah, we’re in a relationship.”

Hours later, Iggy took to Twitter and abruptly wrote, “I’m single.”

“I have come to the conclusion iam going to be alone forever. I am completely fine with that. I have a routine now. I watch movies alone in the shower n shit… its nice,” she added later.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: DeAndre Hopkins, Iggy Azalea

