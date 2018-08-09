Top Stories
Thu, 09 August 2018 at 2:03 am

Iggy Azalea Talks Sexuality & Female Empowerment During Hits Live Radio Interview - Watch Now!

Iggy Azalea Talks Sexuality & Female Empowerment During Hits Live Radio Interview - Watch Now!

Iggy Azalea is discussing her newest release – and much more!

The 28-year-old “Kream” rapper made an appearance at Hits 97.3 Live on Tuesday (August 7) in Hollywood, Fla.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Iggy Azalea

During the chat, hosted by Kimmy B, Iggy discussed her new Survive the Summer EP, her next album, viral body shamers and her previous relationships.

“I find so many people still don’t understand what I’m trying to do as a woman in 2018, especially with like, little simple things like Instagram…just because I’m comfortable with my sexuality doesn’t mean I’m not smart.”

Watch the full chat below!
Photos: BACKGRID
