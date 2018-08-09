Jamie Dornan Shows Off His Chiseled Shirtless Body While Relaxing with Wife Amelia in Italy!

Top Stories
Thu, 09 August 2018 at 11:57 am

Jamie Dornan shows off his shirtless body while hanging out on a boat with his wife, Amelia, this week in Capri, Italy.

The 36-year-old actor took a dip in the sea, caught some sun with his wife, and showered off his chiseled body while enjoying his time off.

The day before, Jamie and Amelia were seen hanging out seaside and grabbing a bite to eat together. Be sure to check out those photos as well if you missed them!

40+ pictures inside of Jamie Dornan and his wife enjoying their Italian getaway…
jamie dornan shirtless amelia warner capri 01
jamie dornan shirtless amelia warner capri 02
jamie dornan shirtless amelia warner capri 03
jamie dornan shirtless amelia warner capri 04
jamie dornan shirtless amelia warner capri 05
jamie dornan shirtless amelia warner capri 06
jamie dornan shirtless amelia warner capri 07
jamie dornan shirtless amelia warner capri 08
jamie dornan shirtless amelia warner capri 09
jamie dornan shirtless amelia warner capri 10
jamie dornan shirtless amelia warner capri 11
jamie dornan shirtless amelia warner capri 12
jamie dornan shirtless amelia warner capri 13
jamie dornan shirtless amelia warner capri 14
jamie dornan shirtless amelia warner capri 15
jamie dornan shirtless amelia warner capri 16
jamie dornan shirtless amelia warner capri 17
jamie dornan shirtless amelia warner capri 18
jamie dornan shirtless amelia warner capri 19
jamie dornan shirtless amelia warner capri 20
jamie dornan shirtless amelia warner capri 21
jamie dornan shirtless amelia warner capri 22
jamie dornan shirtless amelia warner capri 23
jamie dornan shirtless amelia warner capri 24
jamie dornan shirtless amelia warner capri 25
jamie dornan shirtless amelia warner capri 26
jamie dornan shirtless amelia warner capri 27
jamie dornan shirtless amelia warner capri 28
jamie dornan shirtless amelia warner capri 29
jamie dornan shirtless amelia warner capri 30
jamie dornan shirtless amelia warner capri 31
jamie dornan shirtless amelia warner capri 32
jamie dornan shirtless amelia warner capri 33
jamie dornan shirtless amelia warner capri 34
jamie dornan shirtless amelia warner capri 35
jamie dornan shirtless amelia warner capri 36
jamie dornan shirtless amelia warner capri 37
jamie dornan shirtless amelia warner capri 38
jamie dornan shirtless amelia warner capri 39
jamie dornan shirtless amelia warner capri 40

Photos: Backgrid
