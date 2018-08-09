Jamie Dornan Shows Off His Chiseled Shirtless Body While Relaxing with Wife Amelia in Italy!

Jamie Dornan shows off his shirtless body while hanging out on a boat with his wife, Amelia, this week in Capri, Italy.

The 36-year-old actor took a dip in the sea, caught some sun with his wife, and showered off his chiseled body while enjoying his time off.

The day before, Jamie and Amelia were seen hanging out seaside and grabbing a bite to eat together. Be sure to check out those photos as well if you missed them!

40+ pictures inside of Jamie Dornan and his wife enjoying their Italian getaway…