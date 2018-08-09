Top Stories
Angelina Jolie Hits Back at Brad Pitt in Child Support Battle: 'A Blatant Attempt to Distract'

Angelina Jolie Hits Back at Brad Pitt in Child Support Battle: 'A Blatant Attempt to Distract'

Dylan O'Brien &amp; Chloe Moretz Hang Out at L.A. Hotspots

Dylan O'Brien & Chloe Moretz Hang Out at L.A. Hotspots

Jamie Dornan &amp; Wife Amelia Enjoy Their Vacation in Italy

Jamie Dornan & Wife Amelia Enjoy Their Vacation in Italy

Is Everything Okay with Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin?

Is Everything Okay with Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin?

Thu, 09 August 2018 at 10:26 am

Jarrod Lyle Dead - Pro Golfer Passes Away at 36

Jarrod Lyle Dead - Pro Golfer Passes Away at 36

Australian pro golfer Jarrod Lyle has passed away on Wednesday (August 8) at the young age of 36.

“It breaks my heart to tell everyone that Jarrod is no longer with us,” Lyle’s wife, Briony, said in a statement to the Sydney Morning Herald. “He passed away peacefully at 8:20 p.m. last night, having spent his final week in Torquay among his family and close friends.”

The couple have two daughters, Lusi, 6, and Jemma, 2, who are filled with grief and now must confront our lives without the greatest husband and father we could ever have wished for.”

Jarrod had been battling cancer on and off for years. In 1999, when he was 17, he was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. The cancer came back in both 2012 and in 2017. Jarrod chose to discontinue his cancer treatments last week.

In total, Jarrod played inn 121 PGA Tour tournaments and won two Nationwide Tour events 10 years ago.

Our thoughts are with Jarrod‘s loved ones during this time.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jarrod Lyle, RIP

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Max Joseph is leaving Catfish after seven seasons - TMZ
  • Find out who joined Jaden Smith on the red carpet - Just Jared Jr
  • This photo of Kim Kardashian has turned into a viral meme - TooFab
  • Find out which actor has signed on to voice Sonic the Hedgehog! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch the latest trailer for The Nutcracker & the Four Realms - Just Jared Jr