Jarrod Lyle Dead - Pro Golfer Passes Away at 36

Australian pro golfer Jarrod Lyle has passed away on Wednesday (August 8) at the young age of 36.

“It breaks my heart to tell everyone that Jarrod is no longer with us,” Lyle’s wife, Briony, said in a statement to the Sydney Morning Herald. “He passed away peacefully at 8:20 p.m. last night, having spent his final week in Torquay among his family and close friends.”

The couple have two daughters, Lusi, 6, and Jemma, 2, who are filled with grief and now must confront our lives without the greatest husband and father we could ever have wished for.”

Jarrod had been battling cancer on and off for years. In 1999, when he was 17, he was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. The cancer came back in both 2012 and in 2017. Jarrod chose to discontinue his cancer treatments last week.

In total, Jarrod played inn 121 PGA Tour tournaments and won two Nationwide Tour events 10 years ago.

Our thoughts are with Jarrod‘s loved ones during this time.