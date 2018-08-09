Top Stories
Jamie Dornan Shows Off His Chiseled Shirtless Body While Relaxing with Wife Amelia in Italy!

Jamie Dornan Shows Off His Chiseled Shirtless Body While Relaxing with Wife Amelia in Italy!

Justin Bieber Explains the Photos of Him Crying with Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber Explains the Photos of Him Crying with Hailey Baldwin

Wait, Are Iggy Azalea &amp; DeAndre Hopkins Actually Dating?

Wait, Are Iggy Azalea & DeAndre Hopkins Actually Dating?

Thu, 09 August 2018 at 8:45 pm

Jennifer Love Hewitt Joins Angela Bassett on Set of '9-1-1'!

Jennifer Love Hewitt Joins Angela Bassett on Set of '9-1-1'!

Jennifer Love Hewitt and Angela Bassett are hard at work on 9-1-1 season two!

The actresses were spotted filming a few scenes for the upcoming season on Thursday afternoon (August 9) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Love Hewitt

If you missed it, it was announced back in May that Jennifer would be joining the cast of the hit FOX series to replace Connie Britton. Jennifer will be playing Maddie – a 9-1-1 operator.

9-1-1 season two is set to premiere with a two-night special beginning on Sunday, September 23 following the football game on FOX.

Watch the promo for the upcoming season below!
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer love hewitt joins angela bassett on 911 set 01
jennifer love hewitt joins angela bassett on 911 set 02
jennifer love hewitt joins angela bassett on 911 set 03
jennifer love hewitt joins angela bassett on 911 set 04
jennifer love hewitt joins angela bassett on 911 set 05

Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
Posted to: 9-1-1, Angela Bassett, Jennifer Love Hewitt

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Max Joseph is leaving Catfish after seven seasons - TMZ
  • Find out who joined Jaden Smith on the red carpet - Just Jared Jr
  • This photo of Kim Kardashian has turned into a viral meme - TooFab
  • Find out which actor has signed on to voice Sonic the Hedgehog! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch the latest trailer for The Nutcracker & the Four Realms - Just Jared Jr