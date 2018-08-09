Jennifer Love Hewitt Joins Angela Bassett on Set of '9-1-1'!

Jennifer Love Hewitt and Angela Bassett are hard at work on 9-1-1 season two!

The actresses were spotted filming a few scenes for the upcoming season on Thursday afternoon (August 9) in Los Angeles.

If you missed it, it was announced back in May that Jennifer would be joining the cast of the hit FOX series to replace Connie Britton. Jennifer will be playing Maddie – a 9-1-1 operator.

9-1-1 season two is set to premiere with a two-night special beginning on Sunday, September 23 following the football game on FOX.

Watch the promo for the upcoming season below!