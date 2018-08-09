Top Stories
Thu, 09 August 2018 at 5:49 pm

Jessica Alba Accepts an Innovator Award for Honest Beauty!

Jessica Alba Accepts an Innovator Award for Honest Beauty!

Jessica Alba looks gorgeous while attending the 2018 Nylon Beauty Innovator Awards on Wednesday (August 8) at Skylight Modern in New York City.

The 37-year-old actress and her company Honest Beauty were among the honorees at the event!

“Thank you @nylonmag for honoring me alongside all of the other inspiring innovators tonight at the Nylon Beauty Awards,” Jessica wrote on Instagram after the event.

Also pictured inside: Jessica stepping out in the Big Apple on Thursday.

FYI: Jessica is wearing a Dior dress and Saint Laurent shoes at the event. She’s wearing a SEA New York outfit in the candids.

