Jessica Alba Joins Uzo Aduba at #BlogHer Summit in NYC!

Jessica Alba is all smiles while speaking on stage during Day Two of the 2018 #BlogHer Creators Summit on Thursday afternoon (August 9) at Pier 17 in New York City.

The 37-year-old actress and The Honest Company founder looked pretty in an olive green ensemble as she attended the event where she opened up about building her beauty company while explaining the importance of women entrepreneurs.

Also stepping out for the event was fellow keynote speaker Uzo Abuda who discussed how the Time’s Up Movement is making a difference in the entertainment industry.

