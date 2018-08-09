Jessica Biel Works On Her Cirque du Soleil Moves with Justin Timberlake's Help! (Video)

Jessica Biel has dreams of joining the circus and her husband Justin Timberlake is helping her perfect her moves!

The 36-year-old actress shared a video of Justin lifting up her legs to help her into a handstand.

“This is my husband indulging my totally irrational Cirque du Soleil dream. (Cirque du Soleil, if you’re reading this CALL ME) #MOTWTOUR,” she captioned the clip.

The video was filmed in Copenhagen, where the couple currently is for Justin‘s Man of the Woods Tour. Watch the super cute video below!