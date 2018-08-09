Joey King Gets Support from Jacob Elordi at 'Slender Man' Screening!

Joey King gets a cute kiss on the forehead from Jacob Elordi while attending a screening of her new movie Slender Man on Wednesday (August 8) at the iPic Theater in Westwood, Calif.

Joey and Jacob were joined at the screening by their The Kissing Booth co-star Joel Courtney. Their Netflix movie was a huge hit earlier this year!

Jacob just finished filming his upcoming movie 2 Hearts, which shot in Vancouver and Hawaii. He will soon start production on the HBO series Euphoria, also starring Zendaya.

Make sure to see Joey in Slender Man, in theaters this weekend.

