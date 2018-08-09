Joey King, Julia Goldani Telles, & Annalise Basso Attend 'Slender Man' Special Screening!

Annalise Basso, Joey King, and Julia Goldani Telles pose for a photo while attending a special screening of their new movie Slender Man on Wednesday night (August 8) at the iPic Theater in Westwood, Calif.

The ladies were joined at the event by co-star Alex Fitzalan, along with producer Brad Fischer.

Joey has a bunch of friends at the screening, including sister Hunter King, Seth Green, Lydia Hearst, Abby Quinn, and Kevin Miles. Her future The Bayou co-star Dylan O’Brien also stepped out to show support.

Slender Man is about a group of friends in a small town in Massachusetts, who are fascinated by the internet lore of the Slender Man and attempt to prove that he doesn’t actually exist – until one of them mysteriously goes missing. The film hits theaters on August 10!

30+ pictures inside from the Slender Man screening…