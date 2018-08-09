Top Stories
Angelina Jolie Hits Back at Brad Pitt in Child Support Battle: 'A Blatant Attempt to Distract'

Dylan O'Brien & Chloe Moretz Hang Out at L.A. Hotspots

Jamie Dornan & Wife Amelia Enjoy Their Vacation in Italy

Is Everything Okay with Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin?

Thu, 09 August 2018 at 2:56 am

Joey King, Julia Goldani Telles, & Annalise Basso Attend 'Slender Man' Special Screening!

Joey King, Julia Goldani Telles, & Annalise Basso Attend 'Slender Man' Special Screening!

Annalise Basso, Joey King, and Julia Goldani Telles pose for a photo while attending a special screening of their new movie Slender Man on Wednesday night (August 8) at the iPic Theater in Westwood, Calif.

The ladies were joined at the event by co-star Alex Fitzalan, along with producer Brad Fischer.

Joey has a bunch of friends at the screening, including sister Hunter King, Seth Green, Lydia Hearst, Abby Quinn, and Kevin Miles. Her future The Bayou co-star Dylan O’Brien also stepped out to show support.

Slender Man is about a group of friends in a small town in Massachusetts, who are fascinated by the internet lore of the Slender Man and attempt to prove that he doesn’t actually exist – until one of them mysteriously goes missing. The film hits theaters on August 10!

30+ pictures inside from the Slender Man screening…

Credit: Blair Raughley/Invision; Photos: AP Images
