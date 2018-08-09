Julia Roberts Radiates Love While Running Errands in Malibu

Julia Roberts sends out positive vibes while stepping out in Malibu, Calif.!

The 50-year-old Wonder actress was spotted leaving a gym on Thursday (August 9).

After her workout, she headed to the Post Office to drop off some packages.

Julia kept it casual in a red, white, and blue Spiritual Gangster “Radiate Love” tank, darker blue sweatpants, and black flip-flops, finishing off her look with oversized black sunglasses and a colorful printed bag.

The day before, she and husband Danny Moder were seen grabbing coffee together.

Julia also recently attended a special gala performance of Broadway’s Pretty Woman: The Musical with Barbara Marshall, the wife of the late director Garry Marshall.