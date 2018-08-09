Top Stories
Jamie Dornan Shows Off His Chiseled Shirtless Body While Relaxing with Wife Amelia in Italy!

Justin Bieber Explains the Photos of Him Crying with Hailey Baldwin

Wait, Are Iggy Azalea & DeAndre Hopkins Actually Dating?

Thu, 09 August 2018 at 9:20 pm

Julia Roberts Radiates Love While Running Errands in Malibu

Julia Roberts Radiates Love While Running Errands in Malibu

Julia Roberts sends out positive vibes while stepping out in Malibu, Calif.!

The 50-year-old Wonder actress was spotted leaving a gym on Thursday (August 9).

After her workout, she headed to the Post Office to drop off some packages.

Julia kept it casual in a red, white, and blue Spiritual Gangster “Radiate Love” tank, darker blue sweatpants, and black flip-flops, finishing off her look with oversized black sunglasses and a colorful printed bag.

The day before, she and husband Danny Moder were seen grabbing coffee together.

Julia also recently attended a special gala performance of Broadway’s Pretty Woman: The Musical with Barbara Marshall, the wife of the late director Garry Marshall.
Photos: Backgrid USA
