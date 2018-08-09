Kelly Osbourne Reveals She Relapsed, Celebrates One Year Sober

Kelly Osbourne is celebrating a major milestone after a very “dark” time in her life.

The 33-year-old former Fashion Police co-host took to Instagram on Thursday (August 9) to reveal that she is celebrating one year sober after relapsing last year.

“This past year has been one of the hardest years of my life and I feel it’s time [I] share that with you guys,” Kelly writes. ““To cut a long story short things got really dark. I gave up on everything in my life but most of all I gave up on myself. Life on life’s terms became too much for me to handle. The only way I knew how to function was to self-medicate and go from project to project so I never had to focus on what was really going on with me. Something had to give… and it did.”

Kelly went on to thank her parents Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne and brother Jack for all of their support during her recovery.

“Thank you to my Mum and Dad for never giving up on me,” Kelly continued. “I love my family with all my heart. Thank you to the friends who have walked the path of sobriety with me I could not have done this [without] there love and support. I can’t believe it’s been a year!!!”

