Kim Kardashian Defends Her Comment to Tyson Beckford After Being Called Homophobic

Kim Kardashian and Tyson Beckford had a social media feud that had some calling Kim homophobic.

If you missed it, Kim responded to Tyson‘s Instagram comment that said, “Sorry. I don’t care for it personally…She’s not real, doctor f**ked up on her right hip.”

Kim wrote, “Sis we all know why you don’t care for it.”

Kim made an appearance on Big Boy on Real 92.3 on Thursday (August 9) and addressed the comment.

“Really, dude? Like, you’re going to body-shame me? Like, okay. Okay. Okay, sis. You’re going to body-shame me?” Kim said. “People were sending me stuff on his page, he keeps on going and going and going, and I’m just like, dude, that’s so female lame to me. That’s just lame to me. And for anyone to say that I am homophobic with the comment of saying sis? All my best friends are gay, I support the community, I love the community, they love me, that has nothing to do with this.”