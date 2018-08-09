Laura Harrier & John David Washington Step Out In Style for 'BlacKkKlansman' Premiere!

Laura Harrier is picture perfect as she hits the red carpet while attending the premiere of her anticipated film BlacKkKlansman held at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Wednesday (August 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 28-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-stars John David Washington, Corey Hawkins, Damaris Lewis, Topher Grace and his wife Ashley Hinshaw, Ashlie Atkinson, and Jasper Paakkonen and his girlfriend Alexandra Escat.

Also in attendance was writer-director of the film Spike Lee and his pal Dave Chappelle, who came out to show his support.

That same evening, John David made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk about growing up around famous people, asking Morgan Freeman for an autograph, playing football, what his dad Denzel Washington was like as a sports coach growing up, and winning the grand prize at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival for BlacKkKlansman.



John David Washington on Dad Denzel, Morgan Freeman & ‘BlacKkKlansman’

FYI: Laura is wearing a LOEWE dress and BVLGARI jewelry. Topher is wearing a Paul Smith suit.