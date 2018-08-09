Top Stories
Jamie Dornan Shows Off His Chiseled Shirtless Body While Relaxing with Wife Amelia in Italy!

Jamie Dornan Shows Off His Chiseled Shirtless Body While Relaxing with Wife Amelia in Italy!

Justin Bieber Explains the Photos of Him Crying with Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber Explains the Photos of Him Crying with Hailey Baldwin

Wait, Are Iggy Azalea &amp; DeAndre Hopkins Actually Dating?

Wait, Are Iggy Azalea & DeAndre Hopkins Actually Dating?

Thu, 09 August 2018 at 11:05 am

Laura Harrier & John David Washington Step Out In Style for 'BlacKkKlansman' Premiere!

Laura Harrier & John David Washington Step Out In Style for 'BlacKkKlansman' Premiere!

Laura Harrier is picture perfect as she hits the red carpet while attending the premiere of her anticipated film BlacKkKlansman held at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Wednesday (August 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 28-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-stars John David Washington, Corey Hawkins, Damaris Lewis, Topher Grace and his wife Ashley Hinshaw, Ashlie Atkinson, and Jasper Paakkonen and his girlfriend Alexandra Escat.

Also in attendance was writer-director of the film Spike Lee and his pal Dave Chappelle, who came out to show his support.

That same evening, John David made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk about growing up around famous people, asking Morgan Freeman for an autograph, playing football, what his dad Denzel Washington was like as a sports coach growing up, and winning the grand prize at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival for BlacKkKlansman.


John David Washington on Dad Denzel, Morgan Freeman & ‘BlacKkKlansman’

FYI: Laura is wearing a LOEWE dress and BVLGARI jewelry. Topher is wearing a Paul Smith suit.
Just Jared on Facebook
laura harrier john david washington step out in style for blackkklansman premiere 01
laura harrier john david washington step out in style for blackkklansman premiere 02
laura harrier john david washington step out in style for blackkklansman premiere 03
laura harrier john david washington step out in style for blackkklansman premiere 04
laura harrier john david washington step out in style for blackkklansman premiere 05
laura harrier john david washington step out in style for blackkklansman premiere 06
laura harrier john david washington step out in style for blackkklansman premiere 07
laura harrier john david washington step out in style for blackkklansman premiere 08
laura harrier john david washington step out in style for blackkklansman premiere 09
laura harrier john david washington step out in style for blackkklansman premiere 10
laura harrier john david washington step out in style for blackkklansman premiere 11
laura harrier john david washington step out in style for blackkklansman premiere 12
laura harrier john david washington step out in style for blackkklansman premiere 13
laura harrier john david washington step out in style for blackkklansman premiere 14
laura harrier john david washington step out in style for blackkklansman premiere 15
laura harrier john david washington step out in style for blackkklansman premiere 16
laura harrier john david washington step out in style for blackkklansman premiere 17
laura harrier john david washington step out in style for blackkklansman premiere 18
laura harrier john david washington step out in style for blackkklansman premiere 19
laura harrier john david washington step out in style for blackkklansman premiere 20
laura harrier john david washington step out in style for blackkklansman premiere 21
laura harrier john david washington step out in style for blackkklansman premiere 22
laura harrier john david washington step out in style for blackkklansman premiere 23
laura harrier john david washington step out in style for blackkklansman premiere 24
laura harrier john david washington step out in style for blackkklansman premiere 25
laura harrier john david washington step out in style for blackkklansman premiere 26
laura harrier john david washington step out in style for blackkklansman premiere 27
laura harrier john david washington step out in style for blackkklansman premiere 28
laura harrier john david washington step out in style for blackkklansman premiere 29
laura harrier john david washington step out in style for blackkklansman premiere 30
laura harrier john david washington step out in style for blackkklansman premiere 31
laura harrier john david washington step out in style for blackkklansman premiere 32
laura harrier john david washington step out in style for blackkklansman premiere 33
laura harrier john david washington step out in style for blackkklansman premiere 34

Credit: Frazer Harrison, Emma McIntyre, Randy Holmes; Photos: Getty, ABC
Posted to: Ashley Hinshaw, Ashlie Atkinson, Corey Hawkins, Damaris Lewis, Dave Chappelle, Jasper Paakkonen, John David Washington, Laura Harrier, Spike Lee, Topher Grace

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Max Joseph is leaving Catfish after seven seasons - TMZ
  • Find out who joined Jaden Smith on the red carpet - Just Jared Jr
  • This photo of Kim Kardashian has turned into a viral meme - TooFab
  • Find out which actor has signed on to voice Sonic the Hedgehog! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch the latest trailer for The Nutcracker & the Four Realms - Just Jared Jr