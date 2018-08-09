Top Stories
Jamie Dornan Shows Off His Chiseled Shirtless Body While Relaxing with Wife Amelia in Italy!

Jamie Dornan Shows Off His Chiseled Shirtless Body While Relaxing with Wife Amelia in Italy!

Justin Bieber Explains the Photos of Him Crying with Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber Explains the Photos of Him Crying with Hailey Baldwin

Wait, Are Iggy Azalea &amp; DeAndre Hopkins Actually Dating?

Wait, Are Iggy Azalea & DeAndre Hopkins Actually Dating?

Thu, 09 August 2018 at 5:29 pm

Leonardo DiCaprio Lets His Hoodie Hang from His Head in Italy

Leonardo DiCaprio Lets His Hoodie Hang from His Head in Italy

Leonardo DiCaprio walks around town with his hoodie hanging from his head while shopping with girlfriend Camila Morrone on Monday (August 6) in Corsica, France.

The 43-year-old actor and the 21-year-old actress spent time on the island off the coast of Italy during their romantic summer vacation.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Leonardo DiCaprio

That same day, Leo and Camila were spotted putting their beach bodies on display while going snorkeling. Make sure to see all of those hot photos!

25+ pictures inside of Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone on vacation…

Just Jared on Facebook
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone hoodie hang 01
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone hoodie hang 02
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone hoodie hang 03
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone hoodie hang 04
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone hoodie hang 05
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone hoodie hang 06
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone hoodie hang 07
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone hoodie hang 08
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone hoodie hang 09
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone hoodie hang 10
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone hoodie hang 11
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone hoodie hang 12
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone hoodie hang 13
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone hoodie hang 14
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone hoodie hang 15
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone hoodie hang 16
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone hoodie hang 17
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone hoodie hang 18
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone hoodie hang 19
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone hoodie hang 20
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone hoodie hang 21
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone hoodie hang 22
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone hoodie hang 23
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone hoodie hang 24
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone hoodie hang 25
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone hoodie hang 26
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone hoodie hang 27
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone hoodie hang 28

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Camila Morrone, Leonardo DiCaprio

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Max Joseph is leaving Catfish after seven seasons - TMZ
  • Find out who joined Jaden Smith on the red carpet - Just Jared Jr
  • This photo of Kim Kardashian has turned into a viral meme - TooFab
  • Find out which actor has signed on to voice Sonic the Hedgehog! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch the latest trailer for The Nutcracker & the Four Realms - Just Jared Jr