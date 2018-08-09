Luke Evans Looks Dapper While Unveiling StellaSpace With Stella Artois in NYC

Top Stories
Thu, 09 August 2018

Looking good, Luke Evans!

The 39-year-old Beauty and the Beast actor and newly anointed savoring expert suited up while introducing StellaSpace – Stella Artois‘ new sensory guide to mastering the art of mindful beer sipping – at Inscape on Thursday (August 9) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Luke Evans filming his new movie Murder Mystery in Italy

The audio guide is narrated by Luke.

“Whether I’m traveling for work, on set for a new film, or dining with friends, it’s so important for me to be able to focus completely on the moment,” Luke said. “And one of my favorite ways to connect with friends and family is over a cold beer, which is why I think StellaSpace is brilliant – it provides a fun way to remind people to be present, make the most of their time, and of course enjoy a Stella Artois while doing so.”

StellaSpace is available by downloading the Inscape app on iTunes to access the full 20-minute guide. You can also preview a portion here.

15+ pictures inside of Luke Evans enjoying his Stella Artois at the event…

