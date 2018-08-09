Macaulay Culkin Turned Down 'Big Bang Theory,' Throws Shade at CBS Hit Sitcom

Macaulay Culkin revealed on Joe Rogan‘s podcast this week that he turned down a role on the The Big Bang Theory, and threw some shade at CBS’ hit show.

“They pursued me for The Big Bang Theory. And I said no. It was kind of like, the way the pitch was, ‘Alright, these two astrophysicist nerds and a pretty girl lives with them. Yoinks!’ That was the pitch. And I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m cool, thanks.’ And then they came back at me again, and I said, ‘No, no, no. Again, flattered, but no.’ Then they came back at me again, and even my manager was like twisting my arm,” Macaulay recalled.

“I’d have hundreds of millions of dollars right now if I did that gig. At the same time, I’d be bashing my head against the wall,” he continued.