Jamie Dornan Shows Off His Chiseled Shirtless Body While Relaxing with Wife Amelia in Italy!

Justin Bieber Explains the Photos of Him Crying with Hailey Baldwin

Wait, Are Iggy Azalea & DeAndre Hopkins Actually Dating?

Thu, 09 August 2018 at 1:10 pm

Macaulay Culkin Turned Down 'Big Bang Theory,' Throws Shade at CBS Hit Sitcom

Macaulay Culkin Turned Down 'Big Bang Theory,' Throws Shade at CBS Hit Sitcom

Macaulay Culkin revealed on Joe Rogan‘s podcast this week that he turned down a role on the The Big Bang Theory, and threw some shade at CBS’ hit show.

“They pursued me for The Big Bang Theory. And I said no. It was kind of like, the way the pitch was, ‘Alright, these two astrophysicist nerds and a pretty girl lives with them. Yoinks!’ That was the pitch. And I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m cool, thanks.’ And then they came back at me again, and I said, ‘No, no, no. Again, flattered, but no.’ Then they came back at me again, and even my manager was like twisting my arm,” Macaulay recalled.

“I’d have hundreds of millions of dollars right now if I did that gig. At the same time, I’d be bashing my head against the wall,” he continued.

