Michael Moore Releases 'Fahrenheit 11/9' Trailer - Watch Now

The first trailer for Michael Moore‘s Fahrenheit 11/9 has arrived, which you can watch right here.

The movie hits theaters nationwide on September 21.

The film is “a provocative and comedic look at the times in which we live that will explore the two most important questions of the Trump Era: How the f–k did we get here, and how the f–k do we get out?”

The film will premiere at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

