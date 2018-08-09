Top Stories
Thu, 09 August 2018 at 3:22 pm

Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka Celebrate 'Hamptons Magazine' Cover!

Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka Celebrate 'Hamptons Magazine' Cover!

David Burtka is all smiles as he poses alongside his hubby Neil Patrick Harris while attending their Hamptons Magazine Cover Celebration hosted by Saks Fifth Avenue on Thursday (August 8) at the Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton, New York.

The happy couple were joined by Hamptons magazine’s Editor-in-Chief Anetta Nowosielska and Saks Fifth Avenue’s fashion director Roopal Patelwere to celebrate the cover and spread in the new issue.

Inside the mag, Neil, 45, and David, 43, open up about prepping for the launch of Neil‘s second book in his bestselling series The Magic Misfits, filming the final installment as Count Olaf in Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events and the debut of David‘s cookbook “Life Is a Party.”

Neil also talks about his first time hitting the Hamptons with David, telling the mag: “I’d just heard tales of the Hamptons and it always seemed very fancy and unattainable. And then we went there, and it was so welcoming. The same time I discovered rosé wine.”
