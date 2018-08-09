Netflix Debuts 'The Kindergarten Teacher' Trailer - Watch Now!

Netflix debuted the trailer for The Kindergarten Teacher, which you can watch right here!

The film was written and directed by Sara Colangelo, and will premiere on October 12 on the streaming service.

The movie stars Maggie Gyllenhaal, Parker Sevak, Anna Baryshnikov, Rosa Salazar with Michael Chernus and Gael Garcia Bernal.

In the film, Lisa Spinelli (Gyllenhaal) is a kindergarten teacher in Staten Island who yearns to live a life of art and intellectualism. She takes an evening poetry class but, despite her best efforts, her work is mediocre. When she overhears Jimmy (Sevak), one of her five-year-old students, reciting an original poem in her classroom, she is floored. Convinced he is the equivalent of a young Mozart, she becomes obsessed with the child and embarks on a dangerous journey to nurture his talent. As Lisa continues down this increasingly desperate path, she seems ready to throw away everything to chase an impossible dream.

Watch the trailer below!