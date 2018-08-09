Top Stories
Jamie Dornan Shows Off His Chiseled Shirtless Body While Relaxing with Wife Amelia in Italy!

Jamie Dornan Shows Off His Chiseled Shirtless Body While Relaxing with Wife Amelia in Italy!

Justin Bieber Explains the Photos of Him Crying with Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber Explains the Photos of Him Crying with Hailey Baldwin

Wait, Are Iggy Azalea &amp; DeAndre Hopkins Actually Dating?

Wait, Are Iggy Azalea & DeAndre Hopkins Actually Dating?

Thu, 09 August 2018 at 2:51 pm

Niall Horan Makes a Gas Station Stop Before Heading to a Party in West Hollywood!

Niall Horan Makes a Gas Station Stop Before Heading to a Party in West Hollywood!

Niall Horan is making a quick pit stop!

The 24-year-old “Slow Hands” singer was seen stopping at Extra Mile gas station after hanging at The Nice Guy on Wednesday night (August 8) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Niall Horan

Niall and a bunch of his friends headed off to an after-party after heading out of The Nice Guy.

Last month, Niall was spotted taking the time to enjoy some of the sights while on a day off from his Flicker World Tour in Brazil.
Just Jared on Facebook
niall horan west hollywood august 2018 01
niall horan west hollywood august 2018 02
niall horan west hollywood august 2018 03
niall horan west hollywood august 2018 04
niall horan west hollywood august 2018 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Niall Horan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Max Joseph is leaving Catfish after seven seasons - TMZ
  • Find out who joined Jaden Smith on the red carpet - Just Jared Jr
  • This photo of Kim Kardashian has turned into a viral meme - TooFab
  • Find out which actor has signed on to voice Sonic the Hedgehog! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch the latest trailer for The Nutcracker & the Four Realms - Just Jared Jr