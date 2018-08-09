Nicki Minaj Will Perform From 'An Iconic New York Location' at MTV VMAs 2018!

Nicki Minaj is going to rock the 2018 MTV VMAs!

The 35-year-old “Chun-Li” rapper will return to the VMAs for a remote performance presented by Pepsi from “an iconic New York location,” producers announced on Thursday (August 9).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicki Minaj

This will also mark Nicki‘s first performance following the release of her forthcoming album Queen.

Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Logic, Ryan Tedder, Travis Scott, Post Malone and Jennifer Lopez are also performing at the awards show.

The 2018 MTV VMAs air live from Radio City Music Hall on August 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.