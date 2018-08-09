Nina Dobrev Takes Tequila Shots With Stephen Colbert - Watch!

Nina Dobrev is taking shots with Stephen Colbert!

The 29-year-old Dog Days actress made an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night (August 8).

Ahead of her appearance on the show, Nina revealed that she was preparing to drink with Stephen: “Carb loading for @colbertlateshow #TequilaPlease @stephenathome TUNE IN TONIGHT on @cbstv,” she wrote.

“Had a terrible, very sober time with Stephen… as you can see. **Disclaimer: No Tequila was harmed in the making of this segment. Humans on the other hand, will never be the same,” she wrote after her appearance.

