Ruby Rose Gets Emotional Talking About Being Cast as Batwoman - Watch!

Ruby Rose is overcome with emotion!

The 32-year-old Orange Is The New Black actress made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (August 8).

During her appearance, Ruby addressed the exciting recent news of her casting as Batwoman for The CW.

“I kept spontaneously crying, and I feel like I’m probably going to do it now,” Ruby gushed.

“Growing up watching TV, I never saw someone on TV that I could identify with, let alone a superhero,” she explained, beginning to get emotional.

Watch her explain below!