Thu, 09 August 2018 at 8:33 am

Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Offer Up Responses to Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hilarious 'Outlander' Tweet!

Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Offer Up Responses to Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hilarious 'Outlander' Tweet!

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda sent out a tweet that put a big smile on the faces of Outlander fans – and the stars of the show, Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe actually responded!

“Every time we pass a damn henge my wife tries to Outlander her way to Jamie-land, give it up lady,” Lin-Manuel tweeted on Wednesday (August 8), along with a photo of his wife, Vanessa, with a henge attempting to time travel to meet the fictional character, Jamie!

Well, the stars of Outlander quickly responded to the hilarious tweet.

Outlander‘s fourth season returns in November.

Click inside to see everyone’s funny responses to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Outlander tweet…
Photos: Getty, Wenn
