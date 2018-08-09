Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Offer Up Responses to Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hilarious 'Outlander' Tweet!

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda sent out a tweet that put a big smile on the faces of Outlander fans – and the stars of the show, Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe actually responded!

“Every time we pass a damn henge my wife tries to Outlander her way to Jamie-land, give it up lady,” Lin-Manuel tweeted on Wednesday (August 8), along with a photo of his wife, Vanessa, with a henge attempting to time travel to meet the fictional character, Jamie!

Well, the stars of Outlander quickly responded to the hilarious tweet.

Outlander‘s fourth season returns in November.

