Sara Ramirez's Callie Almost Returned to 'Grey's Anatomy' - Find Out Why It Didn't Happen

During an Instagram Story Q&A, Shonda Rhimes revealed producers tried to have Sara Ramirez reprise her role as Callie on Grey’s Anatomy, but CBS would not let her due to her role on Madam Secretary.

On Wednesday (August 8), a fan asked Shonda, “Are you going to bring back Callie anytime soon?”

Shonda responded in a video, “Let me tell you something — we tried. CBS has a hold of her. Because she’s on [Madam Secretary] And we can’t get her. But we love her. Always. This is her home. Come home Callie.”