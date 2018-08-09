Top Stories
Jamie Dornan Shows Off His Chiseled Shirtless Body While Relaxing with Wife Amelia in Italy!

Justin Bieber Explains the Photos of Him Crying with Hailey Baldwin

Wait, Are Iggy Azalea & DeAndre Hopkins Actually Dating?

Thu, 09 August 2018 at 2:04 pm

Sarah Hyland Heads Out of a Cryotherapy Session in Studio City!

Sarah Hyland is cooling down to feel good!

The 27-year-old Modern Family actress was spotted heading to a cryotherapy session on Wednesday (August 8) in Studio City, Calif.

Cryotherapy, also known as cold therapy, uses low temperatures to treat conditions like benign and malignant tissue damage. Sarah has been very open about struggling with a chronic illness in the past. We hope that she’s feeling much better!

Sarah and her boyfriend Wells Adams moved in together at the beginning of the month.
Photos: WENN.com
Posted to: Sarah Hyland

