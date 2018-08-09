Sofia Vergara Looks So Patriotic While Filming 'Modern Family'

Sofia Vergara wears an American flag shirt while filming a scene for her series Modern Family on Thursday (August 9) in Los Angeles.

The 46-year-old Emmy-nominated actress was part of a parade that day, though it’s yet known what the parade is for.

The tenth season of the Emmy-winning series just started shooting and Sofia took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo from set.

“Gloria Pritchett is readyyy!💃🏻 #modernfamily First episode of season 10!💪🎉😍,” she captioned the below pic of herself in a cowboy hat and the same American flag shirt.