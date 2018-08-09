Troye Sivan: 'Animal' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Troye Sivan is back with a brand new track called “Animal,” which you can listen to right here!

The 23-year-old pop superstar dropped the latest track from his upcoming album at midnight on Thursday (August 9).

“Animal is one of my fave songs I’ve ever written. I wanted to make an epic, timeless love song about how whipped i am,” he tweeted earlier in the day.

Troye‘s forthcoming album Bloom will be released on August 31. He’ll also be hitting the road on The Bloom Tour beginning in September.

Listen to “Animal” below!

Read the lyrics inside…