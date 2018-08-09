Who Was Evicted on 'Big Brother 20'? Week Six Spoilers!
SPOILER ALERT – This post contains spoilers from the third live eviction on Big Brother!
There was another eviction during the latest live episode of Big Brother and someone was sent home.
The head of household this week was Angela and she put Rockstar and Scottie up as the two nominees. The new hacker twist was won by Haleigh and she decided to switch the nominations, taking Scottie off the block and replacing him with Tyler.
Angela won the power of veto and took Tyler off the block and replaced him with Bayleigh, who she believed to be the hacker even though she was not.
Click inside to find out who went home…
The person who went home, by a vote 6-1, was…
Bayleigh Dayton
Age: 25
Hometown: Lee’s Summit, Mo.
Current City: Atlanta, Ga.
Occupation: Flight attendant
