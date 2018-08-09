Yara Shahidi, Kelly Rowland & Pom Klementieff Support 'BlacKkKlansman' Premiere!

Yara Shahidi, Kelly Rowland and Pom Klementieff strike a pose on the red carpet while attending the premiere of Focus Features’ BlacKkKlansman held at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Wednesday (August 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The three ladies were joined at the event by Terry Crews and his wife Rebecca King-Crews, Kumail Nanjiani and his wife Emily V. Gordon, Alfre Woodard and Garcelle Beauvais, as they all stepped out to show their support.

BlacKkKlansman, which hits theaters on Friday (August 10), earned a rare 10-minute standing ovation at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival – Watch the trailer here!

FYI: Yara is wearing a Prada dress and LOUCITE by Alison Lou earrings. Pom is wearing Chanel.